Russia plays very important role in normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told “The Kremlin. Putin. Moscow” program, aired on Russia's Rossiya-1 TV channel, Trend reports.

"We view this very positively in Azerbaijan. I said this at today's meeting. Russia plays a very important role in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is evidenced by the Joint Statement adopted at the end of the meeting on the steps taken to open transport networks and prepare the delimitation commission for work. Azerbaijan has repeatedly raised all these issues and Russia has always supported them. Therefore, today's meeting is very important," the head of state said.