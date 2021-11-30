Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's liberated Gilinjli village (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has published the footage from Gilinjli village of Kalbajar district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Nov. 30 referring to the ministry.
The footage:
