President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
The sides discussed various aspects of EU-Azerbaijan relations, prospects for cooperation in the South Caucasus, the post-conflict situation, and the tensions that arose on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in November.
