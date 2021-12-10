Azerbaijan to provide businessmen with benefits for utilities in liberated lands
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
The businessmen who will be engaged in production in the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be provided with benefits for utilities, namely, electricity, natural gas, and water, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order on the acceleration of the economic development in the liberated territories, signed on December 10, 2021, says.
According to the order, the qualified specialists will be attracted to the liberated territories, quotas for migrant workers will be introduced and the procedures for granting work permits will be improved.
