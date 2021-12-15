Development of dialogue between Azerbaijan, EAEU would intensify mutual trade – Russian MFA (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:07)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

Trend:

The development of a dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EAEU would contribute to the intensification of mutual trade, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Dec. 15 during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“The initiative of first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is an ideologue of Eurasian integration, deserves special attention,” the spokesperson added.

“As you know, the Eurasian Economic Union is open to the countries that ensure its goals, principles and are interested in closer integration, interaction,” Zakharova said.

“First of all, we mean the CIS countries, which maintain closer cooperation with the EU member states,” the spokesperson said.

Zakharova stressed that the EAEU is being developed rapidly, constantly improving the economic interaction mechanism, taking into account the best world practices.

“Despite the difficult period that was associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, there were very difficult moments, however, most of the macroeconomic indicators are characterized positively,” Zakharova said.

“Therefore, the development of a dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EAEU in any format would contribute to the intensification of mutual trade and the restoration of transport routes in the region and the implementation of large-scale regional infrastructure projects,” the spokesperson added.