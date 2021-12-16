Azerbaijan, Russia and, hopefully, Armenia looking forward to outcome of Brussels meetings - ADA University rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

These days, Azerbaijan, Russia and, hopefully, Armenia are looking forward to the outcome of meetings in Brussels, Rector of ADA University Hafiz Pashayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russian - Azerbaijani relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, Trend reports.

The rector expressed hope that the visit of Russian representatives to Azerbaijan will be informative in order to maintain and develop bilateral relations.

"Your mission is to be those people who to a very large extent determine the practical implementation of the agreements reached. The agreements will be of great importance for the future of the entire region. Therefore, we look forward to your fruitful cooperation," Pashayev said.

According to Pashayev, it is necessary to do a good joint work.

"We have established good relations with Russian universities. We need to create good joint research centers in the scientific field and strengthen interaction in the name of science and cooperation. We have double diplomas with MGIMO University (Moscow State Institute of International Relations), and we have a similar format with Leningrad University. Negotiations are also underway with other universities in Russia. Of course, cooperation in the exchange of experience between teachers is necessary," he said.

