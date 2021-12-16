Armenia must ensure unhindered pass along Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Armenia must ensure an unhindered pass along Azerbaijan’s Zangazur corridor, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the conference "Current state and prospects of Russia-Azerbaijan relations in the context of integrated processes" in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

“Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that “With respect to the legal regime of the Zangazur Corridor, it should be exactly the same as Lachin Corridor because in Trilateral Statement it clearly says that Azerbaijan provides security and unimpeded access for connection between Karabakh and Armenia, and Armenia should provide the same unimpeded access and security for connections between Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. So, today there are no customs on Lachin Corridor there. Therefore, there should be no customs on Zangazur Corridor. If Armenia would insist on using their custom facilities to control the cargos and people, then we will insist on the same on Lachin Corridor”,” the deputy prime minister added.

The deputy prime minister stressed that Azerbaijan is committed to the full implementation of all provisions of the joint statements.

“Azerbaijan proposes to start to sign a peace treaty, launch the process of demarcation of borders with Armenia in accordance with the territorial integrity of the countries and within the internationally recognized borders, restore the economic and transport ties in the region,” the deputy prime minister said.

“Our position in the negotiations is constructive and is based on the principle of reciprocity,” Mustafayev added.

