Baku to hold ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition

ADEX - 4th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition will be held in Azerbaijan’s Baku city in September 2022, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Mehman Bakhishov said, Trend reports on Dec. 17.

Bakhishov stressed that the countries that have participated in previous exhibitions have been invited.

“The exhibition was supposed to be held this year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the deputy minister added. “The exhibition is planned to be held in September 2022. Azerbaijan is ready to showcase its products.”

This will be the fourth defense exhibition to be held in Baku. Previously, ADEX international defense exhibitions were held in 2014, 2016 and 2018.