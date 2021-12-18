Azerbaijani FM to take part in OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Pakistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Pakistan to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, dedicated to the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
According to the ministry, bilateral meetings of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister are planned within the framework of the visit.
