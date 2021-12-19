Macron welcomes transfer of 10 military by Azerbaijan to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

Trend:

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the transfer of 10 military by Azerbaijan to Armenia, he wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Ten Armenian soldiers were released. I want to salute the decisive action of the European Union, with which we will continue to promote this path of dialogue towards peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. We are going forward," he wrote.

As a result of the trilateral meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on December 14 in Brussels on the initiative on the initiative of the European Council of the EU Charles Michel, as well as a bilateral meeting between the President of Azerbaijan and the head of the EU Council of Europe, Azerbaijan on December 19 with the mediation of the European Union transferred to Armenia 10 Armenian military personnel.

The transferred persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing a provocation by the Armenian armed forces in the Kalbajar direction of the state border.