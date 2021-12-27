Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou on Dec. 27.

"Dear Madame President,

I was deeply saddened by the news of the demise of the former President of the Hellenic Republic, a distinguished statesman and social-political figure, Karolos Papoulias.

I highly appreciate Karolos Papoulias’s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Greece relations and always recall our meetings with fond impressions.

I share your sorrow due to this grave loss and offer my profound condolences to you, to the family of the deceased and the people of Greece," the letter said.