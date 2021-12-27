Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)

Politics 27 December 2021 18:18 (UTC+04:00)
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

Trend:

Trend's exclusive interview with the ambassador of Azerbaijan to France and concurrently to the Vatican Rahman Mustafayev.

Question: Recently the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan handed over another note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry in connection with the illegal visit of Khankandi by a group of French politicians led the head of the Ile-de-France region, Republican Party candidate in the upcoming presidential election Valérie Pécresse. What reaction do you expect from the French side?

Answer: This visit is an unprecedented and openly hostile action against Azerbaijan, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity. It violates not only the international and bilateral obligations of France but also its national legislation, the relevant articles of its Constitution, the General Code of Local Authorities and the Circular signed on May 24, 2018, by the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, which defined the legal framework for the international activities of local authorities.

The last two documents clearly state what local authorities, prefects, should do in case of violation of the law. They must appeal against the visit in court and invalidate all statements and agreements made during it. In other words, we expect that the official France, which talks so much about the "rule of law" and the "law-based state", will respect and observe at least its legislation.

Local authorities have no right to interfere in foreign policy, defense, and security issues, which are the exclusive areas of competence of the president. This principle is enshrined in constitutional and legislative terms. And this principle is not passive, but active, that is, it presupposes a legal, judicial reaction to any violation of it. Therefore, the lack of reaction of the prefects to this provocative visit will mean that the French legal system is directly dependent on electoral and lobbying campaigns. This is very dangerous, first, for France itself.

Question: What consequences will this provocative visit have on the image of France and bilateral relations with Azerbaijan?

Answer: Obviously, this visit had a negative impact on the reputation of France and the peacekeeping efforts of its president, who recently took a successful initiative in Brussels to organize an informal Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting, which was held in a rather constructive atmosphere. As for bilateral relations, everything depends, as I have already noted, on the actions or inaction of the respective prefect and the subsequent statements and steps of the official authorities. But in general, it will not affect our principled line with respect to Paris.

It is based on a combination of a tough reaction to France's crossing of our "red lines" and a constructive, pragmatic approach to the development of dialogue and cooperation with this country where possible and where it is beneficial to us. We constantly emphasize to our partners here that the responsibility for the preservation and development of bilateral relations lies with both sides. That is why they are called "bilateral".

Question: 2021 was a challenging year in relations with France. What, in your opinion, are the main achievements of this year?

Answer: In the past year, our relations have developed in extremely difficult, I would say, "stormy" conditions. The ideological and information war against Azerbaijan, unleashed by the "republican hawks" last fall, does not subside. Many leading figures of the "Republicans" seem to have returned to the era of religious military campaigns of the 11-13 centuries.

Provocations and pressure on our country from the "clients" of Armenia and the local Armenian diaspora continue at all levels of the central, local, and legislative authorities of France. The authorities, based on pre-election considerations, have taken the position of outside observers and do not interfere in this situation. Although they must intervene, since, I stress again, the national legislation of France is being violated.

But at the same time, due to the new regional order that has emerged in the South Caucasus, the firm position of the president, and the diplomacy of Azerbaijan, French policy is slowly but nevertheless adapting to the post-war, post-conflict situation. Elements that correspond to our new agenda have appeared in it - the readiness to assist in solving such urgent tasks for us as mine clearance, the search for missing citizens of our country, the reconstruction of the liberated territories, delimitation and strengthening of confidence-building measures.

I will single out another important shift in the position of Paris. On November 11, the French Foreign and Defense Ministers in their joint statement stressed the importance of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. I will also note the successful visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Paris on November 10-11 and the positive results of his meetings and talks at the Élysée Palace and the French Foreign Ministry. I cannot fail, either, to mention the more balanced position of the new French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group on the post-conflict situation in our region.

It is obvious that many problems in our relations caused by French policy have not been resolved, but on the whole, positive dynamics are observed in its position. The main thing is that in Paris there is a growing understanding of the fact that there will be no return to the previous agenda of "conflict settlement" and that France's positions in our region in the post-conflict period will largely depend on its relations with our country.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by air
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by air
Value of Kazakhstan's monetary base increases
Value of Kazakhstan's monetary base increases
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Relations between Baku and Paris developed in extremely difficult, "stormy" conditions in outgoing year – ambassador (Interview) Politics 18:18
Azerbaijan confirms 306 more COVID-19 cases, 560 recoveries Society 18:12
IMF says mobilization of Azerbaijan’s non-oil tax revenue critical for strengthening long-term fiscal sustainability Finance 18:11
Executive Committee of Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation holds meeting Society 17:59
IMF expects increase in Azerbaijan’s net foreign assets in 2022 Finance 17:57
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues rising in Iran Finance 17:54
Azerbaijan's lending to real estate market rises for 11M2021 Finance 17:48
Azerbaijan significantly boosts cotton exports Economy 17:45
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan raises lending to individuals, legal entities for 11M2021 Economy 17:38
Gazprom does not plan to sell gas on e-sales platform from December 27 to 31 Russia 17:25
Azerbaijan unveils oil export volume to Canada Oil&Gas 17:15
Turkey discloses cargo shipments via its ports from Bulgaria Turkey 17:12
Led by high-tech, Israel exports projected to reach record $140 bln in 2021 Israel 17:11
Ethiopian Airlines to resume using Boeing 737 MAX planes in Feb Other News 17:09
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at Aliaga port for 11M2021 Turkey 17:09
Azerbaijan’s Bahar-Gum Deniz fields fall short of planned output Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijan twofold boosts cotton yarn exports over 11M2021 Economy 17:05
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17:00
Baku holds tree planting campaign dedicated to birthday anniversary of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Society 16:57
Iran’s CBI announces amount of loans issued for agricultural sector Finance 16:56
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 16:56
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipments via local ports from Algeria for 11M2021 Turkey 16:56
In Kyrgyzstan, dollar exchange rate increased by 2.4% in six months Kyrgyzstan 16:48
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via BOTAŞ port in 11M2021 Turkey 16:48
Azerbaijan’s 11M2021 volume of loans issued to transport, communications sector decreases Finance 16:47
Central Bank of Iran unveils amount loans issued by Iranian banks Finance 16:46
Euro zone bond yields rise in thin trade Europe 16:36
Iran, Iraq sign MoU on construction of Shalamcheh-Basra railway Transport 16:35
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday Politics 16:29
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 16:25
Iran’s NICICO increases production Business 16:01
Azerbaijan implementing number of large road projects in liberated territories Economy 16:00
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold unveils volume of gold produced since early 2021 Economy 15:53
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Greece Politics 15:49
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 27 Society 15:49
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in agricultural production value Economy 15:45
Iran’s Oil Ministry and Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research sign agreements Oil&Gas 15:42
Azerbaijan sees growth in payment cards for 11M2021 Finance 15:40
325 foreigners and stateless people acquire Azerbaijani citizenship Society 15:31
CBI, Securities and Exchange Organization of Iran form joint committee Finance 15:14
Kazakhstan boosts passenger transport by air Transport 14:59
Israel tests 4th COVID vaccine dose, awaits ministry green light Israel 14:57
Azerbaijani banks issue more consumer loans for 11M2021 Finance 14:57
Azerbaijani banks boost loan portfolio in 11M2021 Finance 14:57
U.S. soybeans and corn extend rally on South America weather US 14:53
Greenfields Petroleum updates on work at Azerbaijan’s Bahar gas field Oil&Gas 14:53
Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supplies company opens tender to buy tires, car batteries Tenders 14:52
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy to buy equipment for substations reconstruction via tenders Tenders 14:49
Conditions to be created for signing of new contracts between Iran, Azerbaijan - official Business 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy opens tender to reconstruct and commission Imishli substation Tenders 14:45
Azerbaijan eyes exporting electricity to Turkey, EU countries from 2024 Oil&Gas 14:45
Iran explains problem with its big shipment for Uzbekistan not going through Turkmenistan Business 14:44
Iran experiencing downward inflation trend Finance 14:33
GUAM Sec-Gen congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:29
President of Union Européenne de Cyclisme congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:28
Baku Transport Agency opens tender for road marking services Tenders 14:27
Azerbaijan reports on mine clearance in liberated lands over past week Politics 14:26
At 66, Lorraine More wins gold for India in powerlifting Other News 14:18
India Imposes Antidumping Duty on 5 Chinese Goods for 5 Yrs Other News 14:17
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank reveals volume of mortgage loans issued since beginning of 2021 Finance 14:16
Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran Politics 14:08
Iran's export to Iraq increases Business 14:06
Greenfields Petroleum talks on construction work progress at Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 14:04
FM talks about illegal visit of French official to Azerbaijan’s territory Politics 14:01
Energy expert warns about Iran's increase of domestic gasoline prices Oil&Gas 14:01
Value of Kazakhstan's monetary base increases Kazakhstan 13:59
New chairman of Azerbaijani State Reserves Agency appointed Politics 13:58
President Ilham Aliyev awards servicemen of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 13:57
Gas production differences at Azerbaijan’s Bahar field: m-o-m review Oil&Gas 13:47
Iran's parliament to change method of reviewing budget bill Business 13:47
Kazakhstan reports increase in coal extraction over 11M2021 Business 13:42
Iran's gas supplies to Iraq decrease as latter facing electricity shortage Oil&Gas 13:34
Work gets into fast lane on India's bullet train project Other News 13:31
Iran's Abadan International Airport opens flights to Kuwait Transport 13:29
Oil production rate differences at Azerbaijan’s Gum Deniz Oil&Gas 13:28
Industrial sector companies help boost index at Tehran Stock Exchange Finance 13:25
Made sure development works don't stop even during pandemic: PM Modi in Himachal Other News 13:20
1.5 crore fewer income tax returns filed so far in India Other News 13:18
Iran's ICT ministry to invest in 5G technology ICT 12:52
Azerbaijan to chair OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation Politics 12:41
Azerbaijani FM talks creation of working group on border demarcation with Armenia Politics 12:28
Azerbaijan, EU eye completing work on bilateral agreement in 2022 – FM Politics 12:28
End of COVID-19 pandemic impossible to predict - WHO Europe 12:27
Iran eyes expanding roads in Ardabil Province to develop trade, transit relations with Azerbaijan Transport 12:26
WHO Regional Director for Europe expects Sputnik V to be approved soon Europe 12:09
Azerbaijan's Unibank to purchase equipment, licenses via tender Tenders 12:09
Illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Khankandi by French official doesn’t correspond to state policy - Azerbaijani MP Politics 12:04
Demining of Azerbaijan's liberated areas - main issue now - ministry Politics 12:02
India logs highest single-day rise of omicron cases, tally climbs to 578 Other News 12:01
Azerbaijan to appeal to int’l courts on number of conventions – FM Politics 12:00
Azerbaijan, Iran consider building new bridge over Araz River Construction 11:59
Turkey reveals number of trucks handled by local ports in 11M2021 Turkey 11:59
Azerbaijan continued its policy based on national interests – FM Politics 11:55
India Inc raises over Rs 9-trn through equity, debt issuances in 2021 Other News 11:53
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 11:50
Russian QIWI payment system ready to expand co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 11:43
Azerbaijani servicemen return after completing the Commando Courses (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:39
Azerbaijan’s State Migration Service opens tender for household goods Tenders 11:36
Turkmenistan starts collection of citrus fruits in Akhal region Business 11:33
Georgia’s tourism sector to fully recover in 2022 - Galt & Taggart Georgia 11:27
All news