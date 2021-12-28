President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Saint-Petersbourg (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Russia's Saint-Petersbourg on the invitation of Russia's President Vladimir Putin to take part in CIS Summit on December 28, Trend reports.
Will be updated
