Azerbaijani MoD visits military unit of Special Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited the military unit of the Special Forces on January 4, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

First, flowers were laid at the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, as well Monument to Martyrs [who sacrificed their lives for liberating the country's territories from Armenian occupation in the 44-day second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020] in the territory of the military unit.

The defense minister inspected several military facilities that are under construction in the territory of the military unit.

Commander of the Special Forces Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev reported to the minister on the work carried out in the military unit.

The minister gave relevant instructions on the quality and timely completion of construction work.

Then, Zakir Hasanov met with the military personnel and said that the bravery and heroism demonstrated by the Special Forces in the 44-day second Karabakh war was highly appreciated by the president.

The minister also instructed to be ready at any moment to fulfill any order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

In the end, the minister presented valuable gifts to a group of distinguished servicemen and wished them success in their future service.

The construction of new military facilities in Azerbaijan continues as part of reforms to increase the level of combat and psychological readiness of military personnel, as well as further improve social and living conditions under the instructions of the president.