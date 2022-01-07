Turkish president approves protocol on customs cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7
Trend:
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved the protocol "On establishment of trilateral commission on customs issues between the governments of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia", Trend reports on Jan. 7 citing Resmi Gazete, the official bulletin of the Turkish government.
The document was signed between the countries on October 8, 2021.
