Azerbaijani MoD receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in Azerbaijan, Major General Andrei Volkov, Trend reports via the ministry.

The parties discussed the operational situation in the Karabakh economic zone, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed [following trilateral statement signed between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to end the 2020 second Karabakh war].

Volkov was introduced by Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov [previous commander of the forces].