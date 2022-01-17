Azerbaijan Army's engineering units manage movement on snowy roads in liberated lands (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

Trend:

Work on ensuring uninterrupted movement of Azerbaijani troops in the winter conditions is conducted in the areas liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry on Jan. 17.

According to the ministry, in order to maintain continuous support of units and a high level of combat capability of the troops stationed in the liberated Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the Azerbaijan Army’s engineering units conduct work on keeping roads in working condition, clearing them from snow cover, as well as laying new supply roads towards the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the mountainous and difficult area.