Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran to visit Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi will pay a visit to Azerbaijan tomorrow (January 24) accompanied by a high-level delegation, the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi said, Trend reports.
According to him, the two countries have major joint projects in many areas. During the Iranian minister's visit, the parties will discuss projects in the energy, industrial, transit, agricultural and other sectors.
During the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with Azerbaijani officials.
