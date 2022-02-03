Azerbaijan and Hungary sign bilateral co-op documents (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 12:35)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary have signed bilateral cooperation documents, Trend reports.

The eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary was held in Baku on Feb. 3.

A Hungarian delegation headed by co-chairman of the commission, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto arrived in Baku to participate in the meeting.

During the meeting between Szijjarto and co-chairman of the commission from Azerbaijan, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev, the sides exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation and on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, during an expanded meeting with the delegations, Babayev stressed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, the special role of the joint declaration on strategic partnership adopted by the presidents of the two countries in intensifying this cooperation.

The Azerbaijani minister also stressed the historic victory of the Azerbaijani army in the 44-day second Karabakh war under the leadership of Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev and spoke about the large-scale construction work being carried out in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.

Babayev added that Hungarian companies are interested in participating in construction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

While emphasizing Azerbaijan’s social and economic success, Babayev also stressed the successful activity of the Hungarian companies in Azerbaijan.

“Business forums, business meetings and other events held in Baku and Budapest, as well as the opening of the Azerbaijan House in Budapest in 2019, make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries,” the Azerbaijani minister stressed.

The importance of the activity of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary in the expansion of cooperation between the two countries was also stressed.

In turn, Szijjarto spoke about the strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan based on friendly relations, stressing that the interaction between the two countries is constantly expanding.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further directions for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary in the economic sphere.

Then Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency Goshgar Tahmazli, Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Languages ​​Kamal Abdulla, and representatives of the Hungarian side signed the documents on bilateral cooperation.

Babayev and Szijjarto signed a protocol on the results of the eighth meeting of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Then Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary for contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.