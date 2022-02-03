Azerbaijani State Border Service talks demining work in liberated areas for 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) cleared 386 hectares of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] from mines and unexploded ordnances in 2021, Trend reports referring to the SBS.

The issue was discussed at the reporting meeting of the service, dedicated to the results of its operational-combat activities last year.

According to the SBS, 947 anti-personnel and 1,195 anti-tank mines, as well as 186 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized.

“The 132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijani-Iranian state border liberated from the occupation was taken under control by Azerbaijani border guards. “Thanks to the restoration of border infrastructure, a serious blow was dealt to drug trafficking, which previously passed through those territories," added the SBS.