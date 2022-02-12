UN should take steps against its Armenian employees inciting hatred towards Azerbaijan - Head of NGO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Samir Ali - Trend:

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) staff members of Armenian origin are campaigning against Azerbaijan on social media, Chairman of the Public Union "Legal Analysis and Research" (LAR) Ramil Iskenderli said at a meeting attended by a number of NGO leaders, Trend reports.

He noted that UN workers of Armenian origin incited hatred towards Azerbaijan both during and after the 44-day Second Karabakh War. A smear campaign against Azerbaijan is being conducted by UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of North Macedonia Armen Grigoryan, UN employees Mary Tavoukjian, Stepan Margaryan and others.

According to Iskenderli, the UN has been closely cooperating with Azerbaijan since the 1990s, supporting the execution of many projects.

"However, the employees of the organization have launched a campaign against Azerbaijan, and we protest against it. They must be punished. Information on ongoing events must be brought to the attention of the UN Secretary General," said the chairman.