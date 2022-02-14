Cadet of Azerbaijani Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev goes missing
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14
Trend:
A cadet of the Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev went missing, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The search for a cadet of the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev Vusal Huseynli is carried out by the military police department of the Ministry of Defense together with law enforcement agencies.
