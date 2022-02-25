International event “Recognize to Reconcile” held in ADA University (PHOTO)

On February 24, 2022, the Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) as organizer in partnership with ADA University and ADAMUN Club, successfully organized the Simulation of Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC with the topic of “Recognize to Reconcile”, dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of Khojaly Genocide, at ADA University.

The keynote speakers of the event were Mr. Fariz Ismayilzade (Executive Vice-Rector of ADA University), Mr. Aydin Safikhanly (Head of Ombudsman Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Independent member of IPHRC), Mr. Farahim Huseynzade (Lead Legal Counsel of Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan), Mr. Vusal Gurbanov (Acting Director-General of ICYF-ERC) and Ms. Leyla Mammadzade (Secretary-General of ADAMUN Club) welcoming participants at the opening ceremony, informed them about the Khojaly tragedy in terms of the principles of international law, the importance of the recognition of this tragedy, as well as told about the international awareness campaign “Justice for Khojaly”.

The event consisted of three specific sessions, accompanied by the relevant topics: 1) Determining the major obstacles on the path of a broader international recognition of the Khojaly massacre; 2) Strengthening the recognition of the Khojaly genocide on the international level; 3) Increasing the efforts by the OIC member states for recognition of Khojaly genocide as a crime against humanity on national and international levels.

The young delegates from 11 OIC member states (Nigeria, Palestine, Ghana, Gambia, Maldives, Afghanistan, etc.) participated in this event. Also, students simulated the media activity of Al Jazeera, BBC, and Arab News news agencies, prepared special reports of the event.

At the end of the event, international students called the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to “Recognize Khojaly genocide for reconciliation” via social media networks.

Moreover, the best delegate, the best debater, the best journalist, and the honorable mentions were selected and awarded special certificates.

The main purpose of the event is to inform the world community about the truth of the Khojaly tragedy through the international youth, as well as to investigate this tragedy through the prism of international humanitarian law.