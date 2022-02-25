Number of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine's Kharkiv being clarified - Honorary Consul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
Employees of Azerbaijan’s Honorary Consulate in Ukraine’s Kharkiv are working to clarify the number of compatriots living in the service area of the consulate, the Honorary Consul Afgan Salmanov said, Trend reports on Feb. 25.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Holding of TEKNOFEST in Azerbaijan to give additional impetus to dev't of innovations, technologies (PHOTO)
All people must work in name of peace and tranquility to avoid such tragedies as Khojaly in future - UK ambassador
Armenia must be held legally responsible for murder of people in Khojaly - aide to Azerbaijani president
Final day of 27th Azerbaijan and Baku Championship among Age Categories in Acrobatic Gymnastics kicks off (PHOTO)
IAEA appeals for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk
Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports
Assistant to Azerbaijani President made a post in connection with the mass grave of Azerbaijanis in Khojavend district (PHOTO)