Visit of Azerbaijani PM, Head of Coordination Staff of Presidential Administration to liberated lands starts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
A delegation consisting of heads of the corresponding state agencies led by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Head of the Coordination Headquarters created to resolve the issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation Samir Nuriyev is on a visit to the Azerbaijani liberated lands, Trend reports.
Will be updated
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Visit of Azerbaijani PM, Head of Coordination Staff of Presidential Administration to liberated lands starts