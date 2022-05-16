Azerbaijan's Land Forces hold practical exercises on firearms training (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. One of the military units of Azerbaijan's Land Forces held shootings from small arms and grenade launchers in line with the combat training plan for 2022, the country's Ministry of Defense told Trend.

The military personnel were briefed on the shooting safety rules and terms. Before the shooting, the firearm training regulations had been implemented.

The servicemen have successfully completed the tasks of target firing from a previously prepared position.

The exercises were carried out considering the combat experience gained during the 44-day second Karabakh war.