Politics Materials 17 May 2022 21:41
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda arrives on official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 17, Trend reports.

In honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries fluttered, a guard of honor was lined up.

President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nauseda were met at the airport by the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

