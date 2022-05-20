Azerbaijan establishes National Defense University

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. National Defense University has been established in Azerbaijan by order of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, the university was established within the measures aimed at bringing the Azerbaijani army in line with the standards of the Turkish Armed Forces, as well as improving management in the field of military education.

The ministry said that the former Military Academy of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev and other educational institutions for special purposes began operating under the newly established National Defense University under the names of Military Research Institute, Institute of Military Administration, Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army, Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev, Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski and Military Medical Faculty of the Medical University.

"As part of the ongoing structural reforms, the sphere of science and military education is successfully developing in our army," added the ministry.