'Efes-2022' multinational exercises continue in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. 'Efes-2022' multinational exercises held in Turkey's Izmir continue, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the international exercises plan, the servicemen carried out practical shooting from pistols, small arms and machine guns.

Moreover, the tasks of providing first aid to a wounded serviceman, safe evacuation, and conducting search-and-rescue operations were successfully accomplished.

The international exercises, involving servicemen of the Combined Arms Army and the Naval Forces, will last until June 9.