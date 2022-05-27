After war, new armed forces being created, new equipment being purchased, we will continue to do so - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. After the war, new armed forces are being created, new equipment is being purchased, and we will continue to do so, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with the Aghali village residents, Trend reports.

"The power factor will continue to dominate the world. The recent history shows this too. Therefore, we must continue to be strong, and we are getting stronger. Today, our economic indicators are very positive. I can say that Azerbaijan is one of the fastest growing countries in the world. We are also increasing our military strength. After the war, new armed forces are being created, new equipment is being purchased, and we will continue to do so. Because if we are not strong, we cannot live the way we want. We want to live freely. We want no-one to interfere in our work from now on. There is no need for that. We have built such a beautiful state that many today are jealous of it. Let no-one come and teach us, try to advise or guide us. There is no need for that.

As President, every time I repel these attempts, I rely on the people, on the strength of our state, including its military, economic and political strength. The 44-day Patriotic War showed both the strength and moral qualities of our people. Unlike the Armenians, we did not wage war against the civilian population. Unlike the Armenians, we did not carry out ethnic cleansing. Unlike Armenia, we did not destroy their cities and villages. We are Azerbaijanis, it is unbecoming of us. Our thinking, our traditions and the legacy of our ancestors do not allow it. The whole world saw how the Azerbaijanis fought skillfully, professionally, selflessly and with dignity, fulfilled their duties and resolved the Karabakh conflict politically after the war. We have resolved this issue, and the whole world accepts it, whether Armenia wants it or not. We have resolved the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. As for the administrative territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, this name does not exist in the territory of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the word Nagorno-Karabakh is not in the lexicon of international organizations, and the recent meeting in Brussels showed it again," the head of state said.