Deputy Amir of Qatar sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Deputy Amir of the State of Qatar Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

I have the pleasure, on the anniversary of your country’s Republic Day, to extend to you my sincere greetings and felicitations, coupled with my best wishes of well-being and happiness to Your Excellency and further prosperity and progress to your brotherly people," the letter says.