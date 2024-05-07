Azerbaijan obtains boosting of SDG implementation process - UN representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has achieved boosting of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) implementation process, UN adviser on sustainable development and representative of the office of the executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Riccardo Mesiano said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration".

According to him, recent developments show that governments must themselves lead the implementation of the SDGs.

“An important factor is to collect data related to climate change, social well-being, etc., analyze it, and set goals for the future. Society must be mobilized to implement the SDGs, and then success can be achieved based on these principles,” he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

