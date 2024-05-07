Middle Corridor fosters rail infrastructure development in region - Betamont

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. The development of railroad infrastructure in the Caucasus and Central Asian countries has huge potential, especially in the context of the Middle Corridor, member of the executive board of the Central European group of companies AZC Orbis Invest and majority shareholder representative of the Slovak company Betamont, Matej Sabol said, Trend report.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Slovak business forum.

“Betamont is active in the development of transportation infrastructure, especially in the rail sector. Betamont has extensive experience in the field of safety systems. We mainly install signaling and interlocking devices and other means aimed at ensuring the safety of railway traffic. In addition, Betamont also works with roads, tunnels, bridges, and other infrastructure. This is a highly specialized industry, and we see the Central Asia and Caucasus region promising to be very promising with the development of rail routes here, especially with the Middle Corridor, which is essentially the new Silk Road,” Sabol said.

According to him, since it is now extremely difficult to deliver goods from Asia to Europe via Russia, the Middle Corridor opens up even more opportunities for Betamont's activities in the countries of the region.

To note, the Middle Corridor links the containerized rail freight networks of China and the European Union through Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe.

A multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure links the ferry terminals of the Caspian and Black Seas with the railway systems of China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Poland.

The Middle Corridor facilitates increased cargo traffic from China to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and in the opposite direction.

A route train along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.

