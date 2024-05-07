Baku, Yerevan сan sign peace treaty before November 2024 - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Baku and Yerevan can sign a peace treaty before this November, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports via Armenian media.

He also expressed hope for progress following the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries in Almaty on May 10.

To note, in accordance with previously reached agreements, negotiations between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan will be held in Almaty on May 10, 2024.

On April 30, the official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed their participation in the negotiations in Almaty.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed a platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

