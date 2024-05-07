Moody's International Rating Agency has announced the rating assessment of Kapital Bank

The agency has confirmed Kapital Bank's rating as one of the high performers among the country's banks.

The agency has maintained the bank’s long-term deposit rating in local and foreign currency at the “Ba2” level, and the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of payment capability at the “Ba3” level, unchanged. The outlook for Kapital Bank's rating remains “stable”. According to the agency’s report, this indicator reflects the expected improvement in the quality of the bank’s credit portfolio over the next 12-18 months.

The determination of Kapital Bank's BCA rating at the “Ba3” level and the long-term deposit rating in local and foreign currency at the “Ba2” level indicates the strong credit portfolio of the bank, including high profitability and capital adequacy. As of the end of 2023, the share of problem loans in the total loan portfolio was only 2%. With a TCE/RWA ratio of 13%-14% at the end of 2023, strong capitalization and high profitability enable the bank to mitigate potential losses and continue to pay dividends on time as in previous years," the report notes. The rating agency also expects the bank’s liquidity to remain at a high level over the next 12-18 months.

