All activity programs in Azerbaijan aligned with SDGs - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. All activity programs in Azerbaijan are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deputy Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Rauf Salimov said, Trend reports.

The official made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration".

According to him, various activities are underway in Azerbaijan to improve the level of social well-being and achieve the set goals.

“Statistical data is collected and used in this direction. Starting in 2018, materials on the SDGs began to be published. For this purpose, a special portal was created in 2019, which still operates,” he added.

To note, the event is taking place in Baku.

