Azerbaijan achieves acceleration of process of preparing voluntary national reviews - UN's adviser on sustainable dev't

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Azerbaijan has achieved acceleration of the process of preparing voluntary national reviews, UN adviser on sustainable development and representative of the office of the executive secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Riccardo Mesiano said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women's Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration".

“Recent processes demonstrate that national governments should support the preparation of voluntary national reviews. The government in Azerbaijan has succeeded in accelerating these processes. In any country, there are budgetary constraints on this. But these issues should be supported at the highest level. Only in this way can this process be accelerated,” Mesiano said.

According to him, activities to raise awareness of these processes should be expanded.

“For example, the New Zealand government took an unusual approach and engaged the public interest. People from all walks of life have joined the process. Most are not aware of the voluntary national review. Awareness-raising activities should therefore be expanded,” Mesiano added.

