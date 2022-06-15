Russian FM to pay working visit to Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 13:42)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan on June 23-24, 2022, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Trend reports citing TASS.

Zakharova emphasized the scheduled talks between Minister Lavrov and Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov.

"The ministers are expected to review issues of further development of bilateral relations in accordance with the Declaration on 'Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation', signed in Moscow on February 22," the diplomat added.

According to her, the sides will also consider a number of relevant regional and international issues, as well as will pay special attention to the implementation of the top-level trilateral agreements of November 10, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.