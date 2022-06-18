Baku is world’s center of geopolitical thought – foreign experts on IX Global Baku Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” kicked off on June 16.

Talking to Trend US analyst Irina Tsukerman said that this year, the Global Baku Forum attracted up to 400 representatives from 53 different countries, which underscores Azerbaijan's growing influence on the international stage.

“With participants, including current and former heads of state as well as youth delegates, the Forum demonstrates the commitment to keep the event's dynamic both high level and relevant to broad audiences. Azerbaijan, having gotten past the burden of dealing with the nearly 30 year occupation of its territories by Armenia, has flourished since the liberation by playing an increasingly vital role as an energy supplier, particularly in the shadow of the combat in Ukraine, as well as a partner to the EU on issues such as renewable energy, hi-tech, and public health following its important role during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tsukerman said.

She noted that Azerbaijan's increasingly active international presence has been recognized including by the United States, with President Biden recently sending two direct letters to Baku.

“Azerbaijan has also the potential to play an important mediating and diplomatic role in international affairs. It is also a rising power in the Caucasus and will likely play an increasingly influential role with Central Asian countries as well. For that reason, the Global Forum is evolving into an increasingly broad, well-attended, and diverse event reflecting Azerbaijan's quest for leadership and a more active and also welcomed international role, and will likely become an even more influential international gathering in the years to come,” she said.

In turn, Peter Tase, US expert, and strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend that the IX Global Baku Forum is the democratic world’s most prestigious international event that makes Azerbaijan stand proudly in the concert of highly developed nations.

“The most pressing Eurasian matters are tackled in this conference and President Ilham Aliyev, as always is an outstanding host and a statesman from whom the European Union and Prosperous nations can certainly learn effective statecraft measures. With the opening session on June 16 it was a historic achievement while observing the keynote speakers are some of the best public servants and diplomats,” he said.

Tase noted that Baku is the world’s center of geopolitical thought during this time and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shown a great level of leadership in investing his country in such a wonderful initiative that is receiving growing attention and Europe, the United States and Asia are always eager to learn from Azerbaijan’s genuine model of international politics and strategy to maintain stable economic growth.