Armenian armed forces open fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Kalbajar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Armenian armed forcesusing large-caliber small arms subjected to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlements of Yukhar Ayrim, Barmagbin and Zivel of the Kalbajar district from positions in the settlements of Zyarkand and Yukhari, Shorja of the Basarkecher district on the state border of two countries on the evening of June 18 and on the night of June 19, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, adequate response measures were taken by the units of Azerbaijani army.