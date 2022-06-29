Azerbaijan appeals to int'l organizations on issue of countries’ access to UN Water Convention

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, June 29. Azerbaijan appeals to international organizations to promote countries' access to the UN Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention), Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said, Trend reports.

Minister said this during an international conference on the theme ‘Promoting water partnership and action for sustainable water management, which is being held in Zangilan region’s Agali ‘smart village’[liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020 Second Karabakh War].

"Azerbaijan has formulated its national water policy to ensure the efficient use of water resources, while most countries in the region have not yet joined the convention, which makes it difficult to achieve sustainable water management," Babayev said.

According to the minister, the availability and accessibility of clean water for all people have become key factors for Azerbaijan.

Babayev also noted the great role of the conference in Zangilan, as this region is one of the most affected by Armenian occupation and at the same time it will be one of the first regions where its natives will return.