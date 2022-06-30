...
Heads of delegations delivering speeches at Baku Conference of Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 30 June 2022 14:29
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network on "Boosting the role of national parliaments in promoting global peace and sustainable development" has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports.

The heads of delegations are delivering speeches following the official part of the conference.

Parliamentary delegations from over 40 countries, as well as representatives of nine international parliamentary organizations, are taking part in the forum. The delegations consist of chairmen of the parliaments from 15 countries.

