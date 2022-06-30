Azerbaijan's chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement testifies to country's authority – PABSEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is of great importance, involving a large number of countries, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) Academician Asaf Hajiyev told Trend.

He emphasized Azerbaijan's prestige during the three-year chairmanship of the NAM.

"The unanimous decision of member states on Azerbaijan's chairmanship testifies to the country's credibility. Azerbaijan is rich in energy resources, but its most valuable resource is its people. Azerbaijan is of particular essence for Europe, as it provides the continent's energy security. Considering all this, it's completely natural that today's meeting is being held in Azerbaijan," Hajiyev said.