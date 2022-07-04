Another part of specially trained dogs to take part in demining operations in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Some five more specially trained dogs will be involved in demining operations in Azerbaijani liberated lands, Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.

A number of 25 demining dogs have already been transferred to ANAMA as part of a memorandum of understanding signed with the US Marshall Legacy Institute.

It is planned that to deliver the remaining five dogs to Azerbaijan by the beginning of 2023, ANAMA said.

Phased delivery of sapper dogs to Azerbaijan is carried out by the country’s Silk Way West Airlines.