Azerbaijani Parliament unveils amendments on its session’s agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The number of issues included in the agenda of the extraordinary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (to be held on July 8) has been increased, Trend reports.

The number of questions increased from 14 to 15:

1. Draft resolution on early termination of powers of judge of the Baku Court of Appeal, Naghiyeva Elmira.

2. Draft Resolution on Amendments to Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Resolution ‘On Election of Heads of Working Groups on Inter-Parliamentary Relations of Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Republic ‘.

3. Draft Resolution on Amendments to Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Resolution ‘On the composition of the toponymic commission of Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Republic ‘.

4. Draft Law on Approval of the Agreement ‘On Cooperation between the Azerbaijan Republic and the Russian Federation in the sphere of Pension Security’ and Annulment of the Law ‘On approval of the agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation on guarantees of citizens' rights in the sphere of pension provision’.

5. Draft law ‘On approval of an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania on international road transport’.

6. Bill to amend the Civil Code, the Civil Procedure Code, the Family Code, the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, the Penal Enforcement Code and the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

7. Draft Law on Amendments to the Laws ‘On Courts and Judges’, ‘On Investigative Activities’, ‘On the Education of Persons with Disabilities (Special Education)’, ‘On the State Duty’, ‘On Labor Pensions’, ‘On serving in the bodies of justice’, ‘On physical culture and sports’, ‘On ensuring the rights and freedoms of persons held in places of deprivation of liberty’, ‘On seaports’, ‘On preschool education’, ‘On vocational education’ and ‘About general education’.

8. The draft Law on amendments to the ‘Charter of the garrison and guard service of Azerbaijani Armed Forces’, approved by the Law dated on September 23, 1994 No. 886, to the ‘Regulations on military service’, approved by the Law dated on October 3, 1997, No. 377-IQ, to the ‘Regulations on service in the customs authorities’, approved by the Law dated on December 7, 1999 No. 768-IQ, to the "Regulations on serving in the internal affairs bodies of the Azerbaijan Republic", approved by the law of June 29, 2001 No. 168-IIQ, and to ‘Regulations on serving in the migration authorities’, approved by the Law dated on December 4, 2009 No. 930-IIIIQ.

9. Draft law on amendments to the Laws ‘On traffic’, ‘On the prosecutor's office’, ‘On lawyers and advocacy’, ‘On notary’, ‘On the prevention of neglect and delinquency among minors’, ‘On access to information’, ‘ On Biometric Information’, ‘On Personal Data’, ‘On Serving in Emergency Situations’ and ‘On Protecting Children from Harmful Information’.

11. Draft law on amendments to the Civil Code, the Migration Code, the Acts ‘Fire Safety’, ‘Subsoil’, ‘Fisheries’, ‘Technical safety’, ‘Protection of the air’, ‘Tobacco and tobacco products’, ‘Telecommunications’, ‘On Breeding Livestock’, ‘On Natural Healing Resources, Healing Areas and Resorts’, ‘On Cotton Growing’ and ‘On Securing Intellectual Property Rights and Combating Piracy’ (third reading).

12. Draft law on amendments to the Act ‘On Personal Accounting in the State Social Insurance System’ (third reading).

13. Draft law on amendments to the Act ‘On the Encumbrance of Movable Property’ (third reading).

14. Draft law on amendments to the ‘Compulsory Insurance’ Act (first reading).

15. Draft law on amendments to the Acts ‘On Road Traffic’, ’On Notary’, ‘On the State Register of Immovable Property’ (first reading).