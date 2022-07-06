President Ilham Aliyev had conversation with resident of Ramana settlement (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the landscaping work carried out in Ramana settlement of Baku.

Director general of the “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC Bunyad Gasimov informed President Ilham Aliyev about the work done in the settlement.

The head of state had a conversation with a resident of the settlement in the yard of one of the houses in Ramana.

President Ilham Aliyev: Hello, how are you?

Resident: Thank you, I am fine.

President Ilham Aliyev: Is this your house?

Resident: Yes. Welcome to our newly renovated village of Ramana. You are always welcome.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

Resident: My martyred uncle Allahverdi Allahverdiyev stayed in this house.

President Ilham Aliyev: Martyr of the first Karabakh war?

Resident: Yes, Farzali Farzaliyev, a veteran of the first Karabakh war, is my grandfather, and I also have an uncle, Namig Allahverdiyev, who is also a war veteran.

President Ilham Aliyev: Are you also involved in this work?

Resident: Yes, Mr. President.