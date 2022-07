BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. It is envisaged to adopt the Competition Code in Azerbaijan, which will reflect international experience and modern approaches, Trend reports with reference to ‘Strategy for socio-economic development of Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026’ approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The matter has been tasked to be handled by Azerbaijani Economy Ministry.

The action plan is designed for 2022-2023.