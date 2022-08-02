Russia actively making contributions to drafting of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Russia is making considerable contributions to the drafting of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Special Representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovayev holds regular consultations with the sides to find common ground, reach mutually acceptable basic principles and parameters of a peace agreement. These engagements took place on July 22 in Baku and July 28 in Yerevan," she stated.