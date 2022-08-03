Azerbaijan conducting engineering work on construction of new army positions within reasonable limits – MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Engineering work on the construction of new Azerbaijani Army positions is being carried out within reasonable limits, deputy head of the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan Anar Eyvazov said during a briefing, Trend reports.

According to him, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, in gross violation of the provisions of the statement dated November 10, 2020, committed a sabotage and terrorist act against units of the Azerbaijani army on August 3. As a result, Azerbaijani soldier Anar Kazimov died.

"In addition, members of the illegal Armenian armed groups attempted to capture the Gyrkhgyz height, located on a mountain range covering the territory of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, and create new combat positions there. As a result of the counter-terrorist operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijani army, the Girkhgyz heights, as well as Sarybaba along the Karabakh ridge of the Lesser Caucasus and a number of other important dominant heights were taken under control. At present, engineering work is being carried out by Azerbaijani units to create new positions and lay support routes at advantageous frontiers.

During the operation, several combat positions of illegal Armenian armed formations were destroyed, an air strike was carried out on a military unit in the settlement of Yukhara Oratagh of the former Aghdere region. Manpower of illegal Armenian armed formations, as well as several D-30 howitzers, military vehicles and a large amount of ammunition were destroyed.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that the presence, contrary to the tripartite statement, of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed formations in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, remains a source of danger. The demilitarization of these territories, the complete withdrawal of Armenian troops from there and the disarmament of illegal Armenian armed formations are necessary," Eyvazov said.

He added that any terror and provocations committed in the sovereign territories of the country will be resolutely suppressed, guided by the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the response will be even more crushing.

Anar Eyvazov, on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, expressed condolences to the families of the soldier who died as a result of the Armenian provocation.