Azerbaijan talks checkpoints restored on border with Iran (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16. The activity of 14 checkpoints was restored on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, Deputy Head of the State Border Service, Lieutenant-General Abbas Khalilov said at a press conference on August 16, Trend reports.

According to Khalilov, 110 combat points of Azerbaijan are also functioning on the state border with Armenia.

"Currently, service continues there. Work has been carried out and continues to be carried out to clear the territories from mines," he explained.